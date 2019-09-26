See all the incredible 2019 Guitarist of the Year finalists in action

Earlier this week, we introduced you to 2019's Guitarist of the Year, Australia's Dylan Reavey.

Reavey stood out from hundreds of entrants, and made it through three rounds before - along with fellow Guitarist of the Year finalists Todd Blackmore and Marco Puglisi - being hand-picked by John Petrucci, Steve Lukather and Tosin Abasi to perform at the UK Guitar Show this past weekend, September 21 and 22.

Before a panel of editors from Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques and Guitarist magazines - plus blues guitar phenom Chris Buck - each finalist truly pulled out all the stops, and put the exclamation point on an amazing show.

You can see all three finalists' amazing live performances below.

Guitarist of the Year 2019 winner: Dylan Reavey, Australia

Guitarist of the Year 2019 finalist: Todd Blackmore, UK