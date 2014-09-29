Seymour Duncan Pickup Booster Pedal — Exclusive Demo Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive demo video of Seymour Duncan's recently introduced Pickup Booster pedal.

The video, which you can check out below, features the music and six-string mastery of Steve Booke, who writes the What in the World lessons (with tab and video) for GuitarWorld.com and demos tons of gear for Seymour Duncan and other manufacturers.

From the company:

Many guitarists want to be able to boost their signal without adding noise or altering their tone. With its class A, low-noise circuit design, the Pickup Booster can do just that and is exceptional at emphasizing a guitar's natural sound while adding some muscle and fatness.

It's extremely transparent, adds clarity and has several new improvements that build even further on the original's design. The Gain control can now be turned down to unity (0dB). We also added a discrete push-pull output stage that gives you increased drive capability. So even with the Gain knob down at 0dB and a long cable length, your signal chain will sound cleaner.

One of the most exciting features is the Resonance Switch which makes the pedal interact directly with your pickups, allowing those with single-coils to flip a switch for a vintage humbucker sound that's perfect for classic rock or blues. With another flip of the switch you can get a high-output humbucker tone for rip roaring solos or for blasting gain out of a tube amp.

Specifications

Gain range: 0 to 25 dB

Pickup Resonance Switch: Makes a single coil sound like a vintage humbucker ("1") or high output humbucker ("2").

"1" - Resonance shifts down by 2-3kHz

"0" - Resonance is not affected

"2" - Resonance shifts down by 3-5kHz

Bypass: True bypass

Noise: -120 dBV (referred to input with gain set at 25dB)

Type of circuitry: Fully discrete, class A, push-pull output stage

Distortion: < 0.1%

Power: DC 9 V battery, or regulated 9-18V DC adapter

Current consumption: 4.27mA @ 9V (when LED is "on"), 2.80mA @ 9V (when LED is "off")

Input impedance: 500K (when effect is "on"), Open (when effect is "off")

Output impedance: 150 Ohms

Dimensions: 2.61" x 4.90" x 1.40" (W x L x H) (6.63cm x 12.45cm x 3.56cm)

Weight: 0.8 lb. without battery, 0.9 lb. with battery

For more information, visit SeymourDuncan.com.