Seymour Duncan issues new version of Slash’s signature humbuckers with one key upgrade

By Matt Owen
published

The Slash 2.0 pickups are based on the GNR rocker's flagship APH-2 set – which he's used for nearly a decade – but make one essential tweak

Slash and Seymour Duncan Slash 2.0 pickups
(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Seymour Duncan has teamed up with Slash to release the Slash 2.0 humbucker set – a pair of pickups that update the electric guitar hero's flagship APH-2 set.

In a continuation of its fine signature product releasing form, Seymour Duncan has once again joined forces with one its biggest ambassadors, who has been using his APH-2 humbuckers for nearly a decade.

For his new set, though, the top hat-toting titan sought out Seymour Duncan’s expertise in making a hotter-wound, higher-output set, which didn’t compromise the original’s clean and overdriven tones in any way.

According to the brand, Slash’s need for a louder set of humbuckers emerged from his extensive touring activities with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators and GNR, with Slash himself explaining, “I've found on occasion that I needed a louder pickup for certain live applications”.

“For some reason, certain guitars that I have are quieter than others, and I started finding I needed louder pickups in those guitars, and I went to Seymour Duncan,” he added. 

“They’re higher output, but they don’t add any distortion. There’s no gain, just a higher level.” 

Owing to Slash’s needs, the Slash 2.0 humbuckers were given a hotter wind, meaning they promise to deliver the same Slash sound and tonal capacity as the original APH-2s, but with a little more output – delivered via rough cast Alnico 2 magnets.

“The Slash 2.0 is basically the same as my Alnico Pro II, same tonality, same great clarity,” Slash added. “But it's hotter. I asked Seymour if he could make a version of my pickup just a wee bit louder & he did just that. Same tone, just louder.”

Image 1 of 6
Seymour Duncan Slash 2.0 pickups
(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

The Slash 2.0 pickups are available in an array of finishes – black, black-nickel cover, gold cover, nickel cover, raw-nickel cover, reverse zebra and zebra – and can come as a set or standalone humbuckers.

Sets start from $238, while single pickups start from $119.

Visit Seymour Duncan (opens in new tab) to find out more.

The Slash 2.0 set is the latest in a long line of signature product releases from the pickup specialist, which has released Lari Basilio's versatile HSS set, Cory Wong's Clean Machine single-coils, Mark Holcomb's Scarlet and Scourge humbuckers, Joe Bonamassa's '63 Cradle Rock Strat set, and Josh Smith's Flat V Tele pickups all in the space of three months.

Seymour Duncan has also been busy pioneering new switching technology, having recently unveiled its Bluetooth-enabled, app-controlled HyperSwitch.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.