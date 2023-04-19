Seymour Duncan issues new version of Slash’s signature humbuckers with one key upgrade

Seymour Duncan has teamed up with Slash to release the Slash 2.0 humbucker set – a pair of pickups that update the electric guitar hero's flagship APH-2 set.

In a continuation of its fine signature product releasing form, Seymour Duncan has once again joined forces with one its biggest ambassadors, who has been using his APH-2 humbuckers for nearly a decade.

For his new set, though, the top hat-toting titan sought out Seymour Duncan’s expertise in making a hotter-wound, higher-output set, which didn’t compromise the original’s clean and overdriven tones in any way.

According to the brand, Slash’s need for a louder set of humbuckers emerged from his extensive touring activities with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators and GNR, with Slash himself explaining, “I've found on occasion that I needed a louder pickup for certain live applications”.

“For some reason, certain guitars that I have are quieter than others, and I started finding I needed louder pickups in those guitars, and I went to Seymour Duncan,” he added.

“They’re higher output, but they don’t add any distortion. There’s no gain, just a higher level.”

Owing to Slash’s needs, the Slash 2.0 humbuckers were given a hotter wind, meaning they promise to deliver the same Slash sound and tonal capacity as the original APH-2s, but with a little more output – delivered via rough cast Alnico 2 magnets.

“The Slash 2.0 is basically the same as my Alnico Pro II, same tonality, same great clarity,” Slash added. “But it's hotter. I asked Seymour if he could make a version of my pickup just a wee bit louder & he did just that. Same tone, just louder.”

The Slash 2.0 pickups are available in an array of finishes – black, black-nickel cover, gold cover, nickel cover, raw-nickel cover, reverse zebra and zebra – and can come as a set or standalone humbuckers.

Sets start from $238, while single pickups start from $119.

The Slash 2.0 set is the latest in a long line of signature product releases from the pickup specialist, which has released Lari Basilio's versatile HSS set, Cory Wong's Clean Machine single-coils, Mark Holcomb's Scarlet and Scourge humbuckers, Joe Bonamassa's '63 Cradle Rock Strat set, and Josh Smith's Flat V Tele pickups all in the space of three months.

Seymour Duncan has also been busy pioneering new switching technology, having recently unveiled its Bluetooth-enabled, app-controlled HyperSwitch.