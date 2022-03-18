Yvette Young and Carmen Vandenberg set to be honoured alongside Dionne Warwick at 10th Annual She Rocks Awards

The Women’s International Music Network (WIMN) has announced the first honorees for its 2022 She Rocks Awards.

The headline name is soul legend, actress and former UN Goodwill Ambassador Dionne Warwick, who will receive the lifetime achievement award at the ceremony.

In addition, two guitarists have also been named among the first wave of honors, including Covet’s Yvette Young and Bones UK’s lead guitarist, Carmen Vandenberg.

2022 marks the 10th year of the awards ceremony and this year’s event will take place at 6.30pm PT on June 2, 2022 at The Ranch in Anaheim.

Alongside the names above, former honoree Lzzy Hale, the guitarist and vocalist of Halestorm, will return to co-host (alongside Katie Daryl) and the ceremony will also feature an opening performance by Juno award-winning songwriter and guitarist Tenille Arts.

“I’m so honored that the She Rocks Awards have asked me yet again to host the show,” says Hale. “I look forward to celebrating the power of women in the music business and the communion of the sistership we share.”

Laura B. Whitmore, the awards’ founder adds: “It’s been my pleasure to honor amazing women in music and audio for 10 years! This year’s show will inspire and energize all, both in person and via our livestream. I’m thrilled to kick things off with our announcement of these iconic performers. They are true groundbreakers!”

For information and to purchase tickets to the ceremony, head to the official She Rocks Awards site.