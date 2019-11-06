Show your six-string love for all eternity with this guitar-themed cremation urn

Some people like to be buried with their electric guitars.

But for those rockers who have other resting places in mind after they shuffle off this mortal coil, but still want to show their six-string love? Might we direct your attention to the new Small Electric Guitar Cremation Urn.

The new urn boasts, in the words of memorial product supplier Perfect Memorials, a “simple presentation of an electric guitar leaning against a larger amplifier,” with each piece of the urn – from the knobs on the Marshall-like amp to the strings on the rather Les Paul-esque guitar – intricately detailed.

The wood-finished base, meanwhile, has a bottom covered in soft black felt to prevent scratching on surfaces and can hold 50 cubic inches of cremains inside.

The interior compartment is accessible via a removable bottom panel, and there’s a rubber gasket seal to ensure a secure fit.

Additionally, the urn is constructed from a durable cold-cast resin that resists fading from UV light.

The Small Electric Guitar Cremation Urn is currently available at a starting price of $110.95, with optional plaque engraving of text, artwork and poems available for an additional cost.

And for those players whose tastes lean a bit more rootsy, there’s also an acoustic guitar option.