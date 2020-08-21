Sick Riffs: Brent Lindblad teaches you the arpeggiated clean lines of City of the Weak's Suffer Like Me

Sick Riffs #107: Having toured relentlessly since their inception in 2012, Minneapolis-based independent rock trio City of the Weak have made quite the mark. Releasing their debut album Pulling Teeth in 2018 and following up with several knockout singles, the band look to be just getting started.

Guitarist Brent Lindblad joins us in today's episode to teach you how to play the verse riff from Suffer Like Me, which is taken from their debut album. This one's tuned to drop C# (C#-G#-C#-F#-A#-D#) , and it's composed of some lush-sounding arpeggios delivered with a delay-drenched clean tone.

He plays a PRS Special 22 Semi Hollow electric guitar fitted with Elixir strings through a Fractal Audio Systems AxeFx II amp modeler.

"All live music has been halted indefinitely due to COVID-19, which obviously affects any touring band, including us," Lindblad says. "Like many artists, I also have a service industry job when I'm not touring. So I've been stripped of both sources of income for the foreseeable future.

"Like the majority of people in my situation, I've been forced to rely on unemployment and using online platforms to stay connected with our fanbase. The support we've received during this epidemic is both reassuring and inspiring, and I hope our art is doing the same for those that have always done so much for us."

Support City of the Weak

https://www.cityoftheweakofficial.com/

https://www.facebook.com/cityoftheweak/

https://www.instagram.com/cityoftheweak/?hl=en

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0ZGGJhQr0zRqiIVhSAAsul

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/city-of-the-weak/640236354

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.