Sick Riffs: Eric Dover teaches you the bend-heavy licks of The Lickerish Quartet's Lighthouse Spaceship

Sick Riffs #17: You might know Eric Dover from his stints with Slash's Snakepit and Alice Cooper, and now the US rock guitarist is in the midst of launching supergroup The Lickerish Quartet - and Dover is here to teach you how to play their very first single, Lighthouse Spaceship, from his home studio.

While a relatively simple riff, it'll give you a prime opportunity to practice your bends. In this video, Dover plays the riff using a Gibson Les Paul electric guitar running through a Marshall JCM2000 which is powering a 2x12 cab and mic'd using a Shure SM57 dynamic microphone.

"This unprecedented time has obviously affected every one of us," the guitarist says regarding the impact of the coronavirus. "I live to play live music - along with recording and writing music, it's pretty much my life."

"[The pandemic] has resulted in a great loss of income for me, so I think we need to support each other during this very troublesome time. We've got the moxie to get through it; us musicians have historically been pretty adaptive."

Support The Lickerish Quartet

https://thelickerishquartet.com/

https://shop.bandwear.com/collections/the-lickerish-quartet-shop

https://www.facebook.com/thelickerishquartet/

https://www.instagram.com/thelickerishquartet/

https://twitter.com/thelickerish?lang=en

https://open.spotify.com/artist/49LPSyRm7B9AuCa7WmICM0

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.