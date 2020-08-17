Sick Riffs: Imogen Clark teaches you the rich, capo'd acoustic lines of Found Me

Sick Riffs #103: Australian-born singer-songwriter Imogen Clark has a fantastic ability to fuse both indie pop and rock into her effortlessly catchy tunes, as demonstrated in 2020 single Found Me.

She joins us in today's episode to take you through the song's main riff - a capo'd up folk-driven line written for acoustic guitar in DADGAD tuning. In this case, Clark plays a Maton CW80.

"It's been a real challenge coming to terms with not being able to play or watch live music at the moment, especially while bringing out new music of my own," Clark says. "My team and I would love nothing more than to be out on the road touring this new material.

"However, I feel very lucky to have been able to make my upcoming EP in LA just before the madness kicked in, and I feel very privileged to be safe and healthy right now. Hopefully there will be plenty of opportunities for us to experience music together in person once all this is over, and I'm sure it will feel even more joyous than it did before."

Support Imogen Clark

https://www.facebook.com/imogenclark.music/

https://www.instagram.com/imogen__clark/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/Imogen_Clark

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5jSw3hkvxqP8J8x2HjxZKN

https://itunes.apple.com/gb/artist/imogen-clark/354842420

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.