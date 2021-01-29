Sick Riffs: Jesse Cash walks you through the immensely technical, multi-string tapping verse riff of ERRA's Snowblood

Sick Riffs #134: Alabaman metalcore frontrunners ERRA are currently gearing up to release their self-titled fifth studio album, with three singles dropped thus far: Snowblood, House of Glass and Divisionary.

The defining characteristic of what we've heard up to this point is the hugely technical riffwork that underpins the band's output, so we'd be confident to assume what's to come will be just as impressive from a guitar standpoint.

It's been a few weeks since the last episode of Sick Riffs, so we thought we'd bring the series back with a bang. Guitarist Jesse Cash joins us today to take you through the startlingly technical verse riff of Snowblood. We assure you, if you lock this one down, you'll have anyone who sees you play it in the palm of your hand.

Cash plays a Ibanez RG752LWFX electric guitar fitted with DiMarzio D-Activator pickups through Neural DSP's Fortin Cali Suite software amp modeler.

“What can be said about the pandemic that hasn’t already? It sucks tiny shark balls,” Cash says. “I miss touring a bunch, obviously for the playing music part, but even more so for the traveling and human connection part (and also the 'it’s what I do to make most of my money' part).

“I do hope these new forms of content musicians have been creating has brought some joy to music fans who have missed watching live shows. Miss you guys a lot, but we will get back to live music eventually. Keep the patience up, and I’ll do the same.”

