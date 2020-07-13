Sick Riffs: Josh Baines teaches you the crushing, time signature-fluid riffs of Malevolence's Remain Unbeaten

Sick Riffs #79: We're fast approaching 100 episodes of Sick Riffs - we hope you aren't getting tired yet! In today's edition, Malevolence guitarist Josh Baines joins us to teach you how to play the main riff and verse riff of Remain Unbeaten, from the band's latest EP, The Other Side.

This one's a fretboard-traversing chugfest, and a perfect opportunity for you to scratch that prog itch with its odd time signature.

Baines plays a Ibanez RG550 electric guitar fitted with D'Addario EXL145 nickel wound 12-54 strings through a Kemper amp modeler - which is profiling a Laney Ironheart amp.

"The coronavirus has hit Malevolence pretty hard in terms of cancelations as I know it has for a lot of bands and artists, especially during the festival season," the guitarist says. "It's always a busy and productive time for everyone in our industry.

"As we have the release of our new EP The Other Side soon we really wanted to play the new songs to a live audience and see the reaction face to face. The two tracks that have been released so far have both had an amazing response online which we are unbelievably grateful for, but there's nothing like playing a show!



"I'm giving guitar tuition over Skype, teaching anything from basic chords to sweeping and even just going through Malevolence tunes with people who have bought the tab books! I did this before the lockdown, face to face and over Skype which has been really cool and exciting. I love seeing people pick up new skills and techniques and generally love playing their instrument. "

Support Malevolence

https://www.facebook.com/MalevolenceRiff/

https://twitter.com/MalevolenceRiff

https://www.instagram.com/malevolenceriff/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7KFv5Cni7kseXWHJnnejXk

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/malevolence/267420258

https://www.facebook.com/joshbainesguitartuition

https://www.instagram.com/joshmlv

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.