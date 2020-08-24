Sick Riffs: Lance the King of Black Metal teaches you Witch Taint's Death to Death Metal in this hilarious lesson

SynopsisComedian Dave Hill dons the brutal face paint to impart some six-string wisdom: Dig out the face paint and crank up the gain, for Lance the King of Black Metal, guitarist of Witch Taint – the greatest black metal band of all time (in his own words...) – joins us in today's episode of Sick Riffs to teach you the verse riff of Death to Death Metal.

Lance - who's really comedian Dave Hill - plays a Jaydee Custom Guitars Old Boy electric guitar through a Swart Space Tone amp. Normally, he says, he runs through "nine Marshall stacks, which in turn run through 12 Randall stacks, which in turn run through 17 Orange stacks." However, on this occasion he's simply added a EarthQuaker Devices Life [octave/distortion] pedal to his signal chain.

"On a personal level, COVID-19 hasn't really affected me that much because I pretty much just hang out in my mom's basement writing diabolical riffs most of the time anyway," Lance says.

"Ditto for the other Witch Taint members though we all have separate basements in different mothers' houses and stuff because we are all grown up.

"As for the band itself, COVID-19 has kept us from destroying the world with our extremely extreme metal hits that are impossibly brutal but still really catchy and danceable and fun to sing along to while hammered.

"But we have been using this time to write even more extreme songs for our second album, which is undoubtedly destined to be another timeless classic that will send you screaming into the night, even when it's still daytime."

Support Witch Taint

https://www.facebook.com/WitchTaint/

https://www.instagram.com/witchtaint/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/WitchTaint

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4o8bl4jAgjHuDRjDrJeZ3u

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/witch-taint/1498281650

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.