Sick Riffs: Logan Maggio of the Revelries teaches you a tasty Slash-inspired blues-rocker

Sick Riffs #9: Logan Maggio of up-and-coming rock band The Revelries is here to teach you a Slash-inspired blues-driven riff in E standard tuning.

Maggio plays a 2018 Mod shop Fender USA Stratocaster electric guitar into a 2019 Marshall 50W Plexi amp head and Mesa/Boogie Lonestar 2x12 cab. Pedal-wise, he uses a Strymon Timeline and BigSky for delay and reverb respectively, and a JHS Angry Charlie distortion unit.

"Dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak has been a tough time for everyone," says Maggio. "Being a guitar player in an upcoming band and a student at Louisiana State University, I’ve been no exception to that. Over the next few months, we were scheduled to play over 20 shows which have now been canceled. Some of these shows, including our first show at SXSW and a few other large festivals, would have been huge opportunities for us.

"We were also set to hit the studio in May or June to begin recording our debut EP under EDGEOUT Records/UMG/UMe. With the current restrictions in place, it’s unclear if we’ll be able to achieve that goal.

"I definitely don’t believe that my problems during this situation are any more important or deserving of recognition than anyone else’s, and I’m very thankful that I get the opportunity to share a little bit of my life through this article.

"I believe that as long as we stick together and help one another out, we’ll persevere and make it through these difficult times. Who knows, we may even get to play live music again sooner than we think!"

Support The Revelries

https://www.therevelriesmusic.com/

https://www.therevelriesmusic.com/merchandise

https://www.facebook.com/the.revelries/

https://www.instagram.com/therevelriesband/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDbM0NG0quCVzdOsGu6GRiQ

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3dIulvuAFLo7jdJufmnt35

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.