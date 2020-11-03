Sick Riffs: Luke Bentham teaches you the crunchy riffs and soaring leads of The Dirty Nil's Doom Boy

Sick Riffs #123: Canadian alt-rockers The Dirty Nil are currently gearing up to release their fourth studio album, Fuck Art, due for release on – yes – January 1, 2021. With three singles dropped thus far – Done with Drugs, Blunt Force Concussion and Doom Boy – the full-length looks set to deliver some of the band's chunkiest riffs to date.

Doom Boy showcases what's on offer, with its fundamentally punk-fueled arrangement interspersed with flavorings of thrash metal. And lucky for you riff-hungry six-stringers, guitarist and frontman Luke Bentham joins us today to teach it to you in full.

He plays a 2011 Gibson Les Paul Custom electric guitar – intriguingly fitted with Fender amp knobs – through a 1986 Marshall JCM800 Lead series 4211 100-watt amp and two modified ProCo Fat Rat distortion pedals.

Bentham begins with a full guitar-only playthrough of the track, allowing you to see how it all comes together, before launching into an in-depth breakdown of each of the tracks guitar parts.

While the track's riffs will test your rhythm chops, its guitar solo will surely put your lead abilities to the test. Featuring hammer-ons, pull-offs, melodic passages and wild bends, it's got everything you need to give yourself a shred-tastic workout.

