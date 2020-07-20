Sick Riffs: Mike Taylor teaches you the finger-stretching intro to Rabid Flesh Eaters' Vengeance (Of Nightmares)

Sick Riffs #84: Straight out of Arlington, Texas comes Rabid Flesh Eaters, a thrash-metal trio with an undeniable knack for writing killer guitar riffs. One such line appears in the intro of Vengeance (Of Nightmares), taken from the band's 2020 album, R.F.E.

In today's episode of Sick Riffs, guitarist Mike Taylor joins us in front of a rather impressive wall of amps to show you how to play the E major Phrygian monster. This one will test your alternate-picking precision and will force you to stretch your fretting hand considerably.

Taylor delivers the riff using a '79 Gibson Les Paul Custom electric guitar through a Marshall JCM800 100-watt amp.

"The coronavirus has affected everyone," the guitarist says. "While the new album was still released, just like everyone else, all of our events and shows were cancelled. This has definitely had a serious impact."

Support Rabid Flesh Eaters

https://rabidflesheaters.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/RabidFleshEatersTX/

https://twitter.com/rabidflesheater?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0rL8Rme6BzAYna07g78kkg

https://open.spotify.com/artist/49cSzEP6Hf7UIlb7h5GK3m

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/rabid-flesh-eaters/1073477878

