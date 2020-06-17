Sick Riffs: Palehound's Ellen Kempner teaches you the smooth main riff of Cinnamon

Sick Riffs #61: In today's episode, we bring you Ellen Kempner - leader of indie-rock trio Palehound - as she demonstrates how to play the main riff from their infectiously feel-good track, Cinnamon... With bonus cat intrusion!

This one's an opportunity for you to practice your hammer-ons and pull-offs, and hone your percussive rhythm chops.

Kempner plays a Fender American Professional Stratocaster electric guitar through a Fender Blues Junior amp and Boss CH-1 chorus pedal.

“I was on the west coast in the middle of a tour when the rest of the dates got cancelled because of COVID-19," Kempner says.

"It was a scary moment where we were suddenly faced with having to drive home cross country amid what felt like the apocalypse. Luckily we got home safely and now that I’m home I’m taking this time to practice living in the moment.”

Support Palehound

https://www.palehound.com/

https://www.facebook.com/palehoundsounds/

https://www.instagram.com/palehound/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/Palehound

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4AgusFXPk24LCGMMplX34M

https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/palehound/719548070

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.