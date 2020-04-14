Sick Riffs: Rebecca Lovell teaches you the high-octane blues-rock of Larkin Poe's P-R-O-B-L-E-M

Sick Riffs #15: Rebecca Lovell, multi-instrumentalist of sister-fronted roots-rockers Larkin Poe joins GW to teach you the blues-driven main riff of P-R-O-B-L-E-M, from the band's 2016 album, Reskinned.

Lovell delivers the foot-stomping riff using a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar running through a Rodenberg Amplification TB Drive pedal. So plug in, turn up the gain and give it a go.

"Pre-coronavirus, my band was slated to burn through the months of March, April, and May on a world tour that would carry us through 20 different countries," Lovell says of the virus's impact on the band.

"Post-coronavirus, I'll be spending the months of March, April, and May in Nashville, TN. Life can change on a dime! But what better way to spend this unexpected home time than by honing my guitar chops?"

Very well said, Rebecca. Now, let's get to it!

Larkin Poe's new album Self Made Man is out on June 12.

