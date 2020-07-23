Sick Riffs: Steve Dadaian teaches you the jaw-dropping tapping lines and godly alternate picking of Red River

Sick Riffs #87: Are you ready to put your two-handed tapping to the test? Steve Dadaian's Red River - taken from his debut album Follow the Light - has the technique in abundance, and the man himself joins us today to show you how to play it. He's even included a real-time tab at the bottom of the screen so you can follow along!

Oh, and did we mention it has some nimble alternate picking runs too? This one should keep you entertained for a hot minute...

Dadaian plays an ESP Custom electric guitar fitted with DR Tite Fit strings through Neural DSP Fortin Nameless and NTS digital amp modeling plugins.

"The recent events regarding the COVID-19 pandemic have completely changed the lives of millions of people around the world," Dadaian says. "In my case I have been unable to work and there is no date when things will return to normal. Still, I remain hopeful and am trying to make the most of the time I have to be productive at home.

"In the music world, artists can now interact with their fans through social media closer than ever before and fans can still support their favorite artists in a number of ways. Between following the guidelines that have been set forth and the diligence of our first responders, we will overcome this in time. "

Support Steve Dadaian

https://www.facebook.com/steveDadaianGuitar/

https://www.instagram.com/stevedadaian/

https://twitter.com/stevedadaian?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJJ1i-Y94lihSenqWTnj0fw

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5H15KmpyJhy3mTu36IpILH

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/steve-dadaian/1436425052

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.