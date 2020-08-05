Sick Riffs: Will Cass teaches you the two-handed-tapping wizardry of Cypher16's The New Horizon

Sick Riffs #96: British rock outfit Cypher16 have amassed quite a résumé over their tenure in the game, from touring 17 countries, including China and India, to filming a music video in London's Natural History Museum.

With a new album on the way, the quartet look set to add another trophy to the cabinet, gracing fans with what's sure to be some of their best material yet.

The band's 2018 single The New Horizon features a fabulously fluid two-handed tapping riff, and guitarist Will Cass joins us today to teach it to you.

Cass plays a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar fitted with EMG pickups and Ernie Ball Skinny Top Heavy Bottom strings through a Mesa-Boogie Mark V amp head and 2x12 cabinet.

"Coronavirus has meant that some Scandinavian shows the band was due to play next month have had to be pushed back to 2021," Cass says. "Luckily the band finished mastering the latest album at the end of 2019, so it's meant that we've recently been able to release the first single Break, with more tracks following throughout the summer.

"Cypher16 are in a fortunate position in that although we can't get on out the road, we do have plenty of new stuff ready to go. As a band we've also never really done playthrough style videos, so this has given each member an opportunity to sit down and dive into that area."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.