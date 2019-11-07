Single-cut meets bolt-on with Asken's Intercooler Drop Top Series

Los Angeles-based builder and repair shop Asken Guitars has introduced the Intercooler H2T Drop Top Series, a new high-end, built-to-order single-cut electric guitar model.

The 25 1/2-inch scale guitar boasts a chambered Honduran mahogany body with a quilted birds-eye maple top, quarter-sawn African mahogany neck with an asymmetrical soft V profile and a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with a compound radius that runs from 7 1/4 to 12 inches.

Pickups are two Ian Anderson custom humbuckers, with single volume and tone knobs and a five-way selector switch that allows for a range of tones, including split single coil sounds.

Other features include Gotoh Vintage Staggered tuners and a choice of Callaham, Wudtone or Evertune bridges.

The Intercooler Drop Top carries a street price of $2,899. For more information, head to Asken Guitars.