Sire collaborates with Larry Carlton once more on mid-priced A4 acoustic series

Acoustic guitar and bass specialist Sire recently announced its venture into the electric guitar world with the Larry Carlton L7, H7 and S7 models.

Now, the company has unveiled a further collaboration with the American session legend, with all-new A4 acoustics.

The range consists of two models – the Dreadnought-style A4-D and Grand Auditorium-style A4-G – with each offered in two finish variations: Natural and Vintage Sunburst.

The A4-D features a roasted solid spruce top with a mahogany back and sides, herringbone body binding, C-shaped mahogany neck – with a dovetail neck joint – and a 20-fret, 16-inch-radius, rolled-edge rosewood fingerboard.

Electronics come by way of Sire's proprietary SIB Acoustic EQ system, with a single piezo pickup under the saddle and an internal condenser microphone. The system offers users Master Volume, Master Tone and Mic Blend controls.

The A4-G features a very similar feature-set to that of the A4-D, including the same body wood construction and neck profile/material. The main difference between the two, of course, is the body shape.

The Larry Carlton A4-D and A4-G are available now for $499/£449 each. For more information, head to Sire.