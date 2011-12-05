Sixx:A.M. Streaming New Acoustic EP, '7'

Sixx:A.M. will be releasing a special acoustic EP on December 13. The EP, which is titled 7, is streaming right now in its entirety over at AOL Music.

7 features the band performing acoustic versions of tracks from each of their two albums, 2007's The Heroin Diaries and 2011's This Is Gonna Hurt, including "Life is Beautiful," "Pray For Me" and "Lies of the Beautiful People."

The announcement of the EP was meant as a surprise to fans, who were teased fans with cryptic messages and a one-minute video (see below.) On the EP, vocalist James Michael had this to say:

""A couple of months ago, I asked all of you what songs from The Heroin Diaries soundtrack and This Is Gonna Hurt you would want to hear stripped down, pulled apart and reconstructed from a different perspective... your response was amazing and passionate... as a result, 7 was born.

"This was an incredible experience for the three of us because it caused us to explore way beyond the initial creations and rediscover the songs in a light that you helped us find.

"We are so excited to share this with you.

"Thank you for all of the love and support.

"By the way... 7 isn't the only SIXX: A.M. surprise coming your way!"