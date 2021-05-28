Slash has been recording demos for the new Guns N’ Roses album using AmpliTube

Slash has said he anticipates new Guns N’ Roses music to arrive this year, but writing has taken place far from the LA rehearsal rooms that would have once played host to the hard-rock icons’ fresh ideas – instead, the guitar legend has been turning to IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube to write and record riffs for the highly anticipated effort.

In a new video posted by IK Multimedia, Slash details how the convenience of the plugin has shaped the way he makes music.

“I did a lot of demos with AmpliTube, just because it was so convenient that you don’t have to leave the house,” he explains.

“We’ll be on the bus or in my hotel room, I’ll take an idea, record it on AmpliTube, and then download it and send it over to the guys. And I do that all the time.

“It makes it a lot easier for me to write, and it also makes it a lot easier for me to get an idea down spontaneously.”

Of course, Slash doesn’t have to spend much time searching for his sound – he’s got his own personal presets built into the AmpliTube Slash collection, which was updated to include sounds from his latest solo album, Living the Dream, in 2018.

It seems the perpetually hatted six-stringer is also impressed with IK’s latest update to the software, AmpliTube 5, which landed in October 2020.

“AmpliTube has really improved,” he enthuses. “All things considered, it was great to begin with – no lie, it was pretty impressive just to start – but it’s gotten even better.”

For more information on AmpliTube, head to IK Multimedia.