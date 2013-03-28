Slash Chooses Winning Video in Ultimate "Anastasia" Cover Contest

After hundreds of fans sent in videos performing Slash’s new single, “Anastasia,” Slash selected the winning cover artist on Wednesday, March 27. Watch the winning “Anastasia” video below. The winning performer will receive a guitar from Epiphone/Gibson signed by Slash.

A live video and interactive guitar tabs were created by RealNetworks/Invu and enabled fans to watch Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators perform “Anastasia” live for inspiration. Visit slashonline.com/videos to see the interactive feature. Guitar World magazine editors then selected the top five contestants, and the winner was hand-picked by Slash.

Slash and his bandmates Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators — Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass) and Frank Sidoris (guitar) — are in the midst of a world tour for Apocalyptic Love, the album that earned Slash his two first-ever No. 1 rock radio hits: “You’re A Lie” and “Standing In The Sun.”

The album’s third single, “Anastasia,” has gone to No. 13 at Mainstream Rock and No. 16 at Active Rock radio this week. The album was produced by Eric Valentine, who did the same honors for Slash's first solo disc, Slash. All the songs on Apocalyptic Love were written by Slash and Myles Kennedy.

