Five-neck guitars, custom models with nine pickups, and... model train lap steels? Prove your knowledge of the strangest guitars ever built
You're a no-nonsense guitar type? Sorry, this is all nonsense! OK, not all of it – some of these six- (and four, and... 17) string builds have serious functions, but they sure make it weird along the way
Welcome to the Guitar World quiz! Here, you can test your knowledge of all things rock and guitar, without the drink minimum, or having to listen to a trivia host plug their Instagram and upcoming gigs. And it won't take three-plus hours!
This writer has spent way, way too much of his life gleaning random facts about bits of rock and guitar history, instead of – in his younger days – studying for the SATs, and – currently – fixing the damn cabinet. Here, you may find a few of these nuggets of... one wouldn't go so far as to call it wisdom.
This quiz is all about the weirdest and wackiest guitars and basses to ever be used on big stages (and expensive studios). You're a no-nonsense guitar type? Sorry, this is all nonsense! Ok, not all of it – some of these six- (and four, and... 17) string builds have serious functions, but they sure make it weird along the way.
All of the below questions are multiple choice, and there are just 10 of them – so give it a whirl! See how you fare. Learn something along the way! Share it with your friends and brag if it goes your way, or say you haven't taken it yet and you totally mean to but have been super busy if it doesn't.
And don't cheat, we don't have drink tickets to give you. And also, like, come on.
Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
