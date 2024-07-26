“I’d like to dedicate this to Lucy-Bleu”: Slash pays tribute to his late stepdaughter with emotional instrumental performance

Slash performed Metal Chestnut from his latest album, Orgy of the Damned, alongside Tash Neal on rhythm guitar

Slash
(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Slash has paid homage to his late stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu with a heartfelt rendition of Metal Chestnut at his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival stop in Omaha on July 19.

In a video captured by fans, Slash can be seen saying “I'd like to dedicate this to Lucy-Bleu,” before launching into the instrumental track from his latest album, Orgy of the Damned.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.