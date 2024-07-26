“I’d like to dedicate this to Lucy-Bleu”: Slash pays tribute to his late stepdaughter with emotional instrumental performance

Slash has paid homage to his late stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu with a heartfelt rendition of Metal Chestnut at his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival stop in Omaha on July 19.

In a video captured by fans, Slash can be seen saying “I'd like to dedicate this to Lucy-Bleu,” before launching into the instrumental track from his latest album, Orgy of the Damned.

Slash brandished an ebony 1986 Gibson Les Paul Standard and gave it his all in the visibly emotional performance. Tash Neal supported Slash on rhythm guitar, wielding his Gibson Les Paul '50s Goldtop.

The same day the clip was filmed, Slash canceled four of his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The affected dates are July 22 in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 24 at Interlochen, Michigan, July 25 in Huber Heights, Ohio, and July 27 in Windsor, Ontario.

Slash Dedication to Lucy-Bleu - Metal Chestnut - Slash's BluesBall Serpent fest Omaha NE 7/19/24

Later that day, Slash and his family revealed that his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu, had passed away. “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” posted Slash on social media.

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul. The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

Slash's S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival tour features a rotating roster of talented blues artists supporting Slash, including Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’, Larkin Poe, Eric Gales, and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram. The tour resumes in Toronto on July 28.