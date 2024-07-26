“I’d like to dedicate this to Lucy-Bleu”: Slash pays tribute to his late stepdaughter with emotional instrumental performance

Later that day, Slash and his family revealed that his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu, had passed away. “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” posted Slash on social media.
“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul. The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”
Slash's S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival tour features a rotating roster of talented blues artists supporting Slash, including Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’, Larkin Poe, Eric Gales, and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram. The tour resumes in Toronto on July 28.
