Slash cancels four S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances”

Shows in Cincinnati, Interlochen, Huber Heights and Windsor have been cancelled, with the tour set to resume in Toronto on July 28

Slash performs at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 2, 2023
(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images)

Slash has been forced to cancel four of his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. blues festival tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances”.  

The electric guitar hero created the traveling blues festival to support his latest solo release, Orgy of the Damned, which sees the Guns N' Roses man paying homage to the blues with a host of guest musicians. 

