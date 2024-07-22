Slash cancels four S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances”

Slash has been forced to cancel four of his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. blues festival tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The electric guitar hero created the traveling blues festival to support his latest solo release, Orgy of the Damned, which sees the Guns N' Roses man paying homage to the blues with a host of guest musicians.

In keeping with that theme, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour features a rotating cast of blues greats, including Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’, Larkin Poe, Eric Gales, and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram. Now, Slash has announced a temporary halt in proceedings.

Posting to his Instagram, he said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances. We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The dates affected are Cincinnati, OH (July 22), Interlochen, MI (July 24), Huber Heights, OH (July 25), and Windsor, ON (July 27). The tour will resume on July 28 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada.

Slash later posted on Instagram to announce the passing of his “incredibly talented” stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight. He’s asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Slash recently graced the cover of Guitar World along with Samantha Fish and Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram to promote the much-anticipated tour, which has already seen Slash share the stage with Eric Gales to cover Jimi Hendrix.

His new album is a love letter to the blues, which he says is a “big influence” in everything he does.

The tour, then, is a chance for Slash to further celebrate the genre that has influenced him so much over the course of his career. Recently, he told the Los Angeles Times that the “blues is really thriving and alive and fresh at the moment, whereas it’s few and far between for me to find interesting things to listen to in rock”.

The remaining dates of the tour are listed below. Head over to Slash's S.E.R.P.E.N.T. website for more information on guest stars.

Slash: S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival Tour 2024

Jul 28: Toronto Budweiser Stage , ON, Canada

Jul 30: Lewiston Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater, NY

Aug 01: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA

Aug 04: New York Pier 17, NY

Aug 05: Bethlehem Musikfest, PA

Aug 07: Cary Koka Booth Amphitheatre, NC

Aug 08: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, GA

Aug 10: Clearwater The Sound at Coachman Park, FL

Aug 11: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 13: Huntsville The Orion Amphitheater, AL

Aug 14: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN

Aug 16: Bentonville The Momentary, AR

Aug 17: Grand Prairie Texas Trust CU Theatre, TX