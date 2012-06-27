Slash, Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Due to Tour This Fall

Slash, Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators are scheduled to tour this fall, beginning September 4 in San Diego, California, and ending October 3, in Los Angeles, California.

Presale for Citi card members starts Tuesday, July 3, regular presale starts Tuesday, July 10, and the general public sale is scheduled for Friday, July 13.

The tour is meant to support both the album, which took the #4 spot onto the Billboard 200 chart, and Slash’s first ever #1 hit, “You’re A Lie”. As for the bands that will open for the headliner, Slash has agreed with Guitar Center to recruit twenty unsigned bands to play with him, at their respective hometowns.

As the tour progresses, the top band, which Slash will handpick, will be awarded with tons of gear from various companies: Ernie Ball, Dunlop, Monster Cable, etc. Slash said himself: “I’m a strong believer that the best way to get your music heard is to get out there and play shows, there are tons of talented bands that simply don’t have the resources to go on tour, so I’m glad to be able to host them on my tour and at the same time introduce my fans to great, undiscovered artists."msopr.com.

Dates:

w/ Monster Truck supporting:

Thu7/12 Portland, ORRoseland Theater

Fri7/13 Seattle, WAParamount Theatre

Sat7/14 Vancouver, BCQueen Elizabeth Theatre

Mon7/16 Edmonton, ABNorthern Alberta Jubilee

Tue7/17 Calgary, ABSouthern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Thu7/19 Medicine Hat, ABEsplanade Arts & Heritage Centre

Fri7/20 Saskatoon, SKTCU Place

Sat7/21 Winnipeg, MBBurton Cummings Theatre

Mon7/23 Thunder Bay, ONThunder Bay Community Auditorium

Wed7/25 Belleville, ONEmpire Square Live

Thu7/26 London, ONHarris Park

Fri7/27 Montreal, QCOlympia Theater

Sun7/29 Quebec City, QCAgora de Quebec

Mon7/30 Moncton, New BrunswickCentre-Casino Moncton

Tue7/31 Halifax, NSCunard Events Centre

Thu8/2Boston, MAHouse of Blues

Fri8/3Montclair, NJWellmo nt Theatre

Sat8/4Huntington, NYThe Paramount

Tue8/7Dubuque, IADiamond Jo Casino-Mississippi Moon Bar

Wed8/8St. Louis, MOThe Pageant

Fri8/10 Sturgis, SDBuffalo Chip Campground

Fall Headline Tour with Foxy Shazam:

Tue9/4San Diego, CAHouse of Blues

Wed9/5Phoenix, AZCelebrity Theatre

Fri9/7Austin, TXStubbs

Sat9/8Dallas, TXHouse of Blues

Sun9/9Houston, TXHouse of Blues

Tue9/11 New Orleans, LAHouse of Blues

Wed9/12 Atlanta, GATabernacle

*Sun9/16 Hampton Beach, NHHampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Tue9/18 New York, NYHammerstein Ballroom

Wed9/19 Cleveland, OHHouse of Blues

Fri9/21 Cincinnati, OHBogart’s

Sat9/22 Detroit, MIFillmore

*Sun9/23 Toronto, ONSound Academy

Tue9/25 Indianapolis, INEgyptian Room

Fri9/28 Chicago, ILRiviera Theater

Sat9/29 Springfield, MOO’Reilly Family Events Center

Tue10/2 Oakland, CAFox Theater

Wed10/3 Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern

*Slash only