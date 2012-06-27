Slash, Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Due to Tour This Fall

Slash, Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators are scheduled to tour this fall, beginning September 4 in San Diego, California, and ending October 3, in Los Angeles, California.
Presale for Citi card members starts Tuesday, July 3, regular presale starts Tuesday, July 10, and the general public sale is scheduled for Friday, July 13.
The tour is meant to support both the album, which took the #4 spot onto the Billboard 200 chart, and Slash’s first ever #1 hit, “You’re A Lie”. As for the bands that will open for the headliner, Slash has agreed with Guitar Center to recruit twenty unsigned bands to play with him, at their respective hometowns.
As the tour progresses, the top band, which Slash will handpick, will be awarded with tons of gear from various companies: Ernie Ball, Dunlop, Monster Cable, etc. Slash said himself: “I’m a strong believer that the best way to get your music heard is to get out there and play shows, there are tons of talented bands that simply don’t have the resources to go on tour, so I’m glad to be able to host them on my tour and at the same time introduce my fans to great, undiscovered artists."msopr.com.
Dates:
- w/ Monster Truck supporting:
- Thu7/12 Portland, ORRoseland Theater
- Fri7/13 Seattle, WAParamount Theatre
- Sat7/14 Vancouver, BCQueen Elizabeth Theatre
- Mon7/16 Edmonton, ABNorthern Alberta Jubilee
- Tue7/17 Calgary, ABSouthern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
- Thu7/19 Medicine Hat, ABEsplanade Arts & Heritage Centre
- Fri7/20 Saskatoon, SKTCU Place
- Sat7/21 Winnipeg, MBBurton Cummings Theatre
- Mon7/23 Thunder Bay, ONThunder Bay Community Auditorium
- Wed7/25 Belleville, ONEmpire Square Live
- Thu7/26 London, ONHarris Park
- Fri7/27 Montreal, QCOlympia Theater
- Sun7/29 Quebec City, QCAgora de Quebec
- Mon7/30 Moncton, New BrunswickCentre-Casino Moncton
- Tue7/31 Halifax, NSCunard Events Centre
- Thu8/2Boston, MAHouse of Blues
- Fri8/3Montclair, NJWellmo nt Theatre
- Sat8/4Huntington, NYThe Paramount
- Tue8/7Dubuque, IADiamond Jo Casino-Mississippi Moon Bar
- Wed8/8St. Louis, MOThe Pageant
- Fri8/10 Sturgis, SDBuffalo Chip Campground
Fall Headline Tour with Foxy Shazam:
Tue9/4San Diego, CAHouse of Blues
Wed9/5Phoenix, AZCelebrity Theatre
Fri9/7Austin, TXStubbs
Sat9/8Dallas, TXHouse of Blues
Sun9/9Houston, TXHouse of Blues
Tue9/11 New Orleans, LAHouse of Blues
Wed9/12 Atlanta, GATabernacle
*Sun9/16 Hampton Beach, NHHampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Tue9/18 New York, NYHammerstein Ballroom
Wed9/19 Cleveland, OHHouse of Blues
Fri9/21 Cincinnati, OHBogart’s
Sat9/22 Detroit, MIFillmore
*Sun9/23 Toronto, ONSound Academy
Tue9/25 Indianapolis, INEgyptian Room
Fri9/28 Chicago, ILRiviera Theater
Sat9/29 Springfield, MOO’Reilly Family Events Center
Tue10/2 Oakland, CAFox Theater
Wed10/3 Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern
*Slash only