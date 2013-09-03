Slayer Announce 2013 Fall North American Tour

Following a summer of storming through Europe, South America and Mexico while topping the bills at solo shows and major festivals, Slayer will headline its first North American tour in two years.

The five-week-plus trek will kick off October 22 in Anchorage, Alaska, marking the first time the band has played there since October 23, 1996. The tour will include the band's return to New York's Theatre at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Palladium, venues where the band hasn't performed in 25 years.

Slayer — Tom Araya/bass vocals, guitarist Kerry King, drummer Paul Bostaph, and guitarist Gary Holt (who continues to fill in for the late founding member Jeff Hanneman) — will have Gojira and 4ARM support on all dates.

Tickets for all dates on Slayer's US tour go on sale beginning Friday, September 6. Visit slayer.net for complete on-sale dates and ticketing information.

While still recovering from the loss of Hanneman, Araya and King have begun to work on new material and hope to spend some time in the studio prior to this tour.

With more dates to be announced, confirmed dates for Slayer's 2013 Fall North American tour are as follows:

OCTOBER

22 Sullivan Sports Arena, Anchorage, AK

25 The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

28 Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, CA

30 Events Center @ San Jose State, San Jose, CA

NOVEMBER

8 Myth, Minneapolis, MN

10 FunFunFun Fest, Austin, TX

12 Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

13 South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

15 Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

16 The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

17 LC Pavilion, Columbus, OH

19 The Fillmore, Washington, D.C.

20 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

26 Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford, CT

27 Theatre @ MSG, New York, NY

29 Susquehanna Bank Center, Camden, NJ

30 Tsongas Arena, Boston, MA