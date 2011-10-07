Slipknot Post Teaser Video for 10th Anniversary Edition of 'Iowa'

Slipknot have just posted a brand new teaser video for the upcoming 10th anniversary edition of their sophomore album, Iowa. You can check out the video below.

As previously reported, the anniversary edition -- which is due out on November 1 -- will include two CDs and a DVD, which will include new artwork and photos by percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan. The bonus disc will include the audio version of the band's Disasterpieces live DVD.

The DVD will include a new film directed by Clown, titled Goat, along with never-before-seen interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and four music videos.

