Slipknot Premiere New Song, "The Devil in I" — Listen

Slipknot have premiered a new song, "The Devil in I," and you can hear it below. It's the first official single from their upcoming fifth album.

As always, give it a listen and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

Earlier this month, the band streamed "The Negative One," which you can check out here.

Corey Taylor has described the musical direction of the new album as "a great mesh" of 2001's Iowa and 2004's Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses).

"You've got the gorgeous melodies and the artistic direction of Vol. 3, and then you've got the absolute brutality of Iowa," he said. "And I think people are gonna lose their minds when they hear it."

After recently returning with the song ‘The Negative One,’ Slipknot have now unleashed ‘The Devil in I,’ the official first single from their forthcoming fifth album. Take a listen to the track above!