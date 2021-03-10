Smith/Kotzen share hard-rocking new single, Running

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen's long-awaited debut album is out March 26, and we’ve already been treated to two singles, Taking My Chances and the bluesy Scars.

Now the duo have unveiled a third track, the straightforward rocker Running.

The new song finds the Iron Maiden and Winery Dogs electric guitar players sharing guitar and vocals duties, as well as writing and production credits. Kotzen also plays bass and drums on the track.

Said Smith of the song, “It’s a really cool sort of driving track, one of the heavier ones on the album and we’re excited to get it out there ahead of the album release. We’ve both been thrilled by the reaction to our music so far and are very much looking forward to meeting up again as soon as we can, to write some more songs together.”

Added Kotzen, “Running was the first song Adrian and I worked on. Adrian came in with that heavy verse riff which lead me to conjuring up what lives as our chorus to the composition. Running is surely one of my top three favorites on the Smith/Kotzen album and I really look forward to playing this one live.”

Smith/Kotzen was recorded on Turks and Caicos in February 2020, and features guest appearances from Smith's Iron Maiden bandmate Nicko McBrain and Kotzen's touring partner Tal Bergman. You can preorder the album here.