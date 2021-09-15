Snail Mail announces sophomore studio album, Valentine, shares infectious title track

Snail Mail – the solo project of indie-rock phenom Lindsey Jordan – has announced her sophomore studio album, Valentine, and has ushered in news of her second extended effort with the record’s highly infectious title track.

When released, the 10-track album – which is due November 5 via Matador – will act as a follow-up to Jordan’s acclaimed 2018 debut album, Lush.

Don’t be fooled by the opening 60 seconds of Valentine. Though Jordan makes a point of luring listeners in with some tranquil synth sounds, laid-back snare hits and snappy electric guitar twangs, the track morphs into a totally different beast by the time the first chorus comes around.

Substituting clean guitars for pristine overdriven open chords and a pace-building drum beat, the track transforms from a soft pop ballad into a no-holds-barred indie-rock anthem that flexes both Jordan’s gnarly vocal hooks and guitar playing prowess.

Accompanying the track is an outrageous, blood-soaked period drama-inspired music video directed by Josh Coll – whose credits include Kississippi, The Wonder Years and Circa Survive – of which Jordan said, “It was so rewarding concocting this video alongside the brilliant Coll.

“Watching a few perverse images in my head metamorphose into this gorgeous storyline and eventually into a tangible visual was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

Dubbing the process of writing and recording the album itself as “the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced in my life”, Jordan went on label Valentine as her “child”, and said, “I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all.”

Valentine was written throughout 2019 and 2020 by Jordan, who also co-produced the album alongside Bon Iver and Waxahatchee producer Brad Cook.

Check out the Valentine tracklist below.

Valentine Ben Franklin Headlock Light Blue Forever (Sailing) Madonna c. et. al. Glory Automate Mia

Valentine is available to preorder now via Matador ahead of its November 5 release.