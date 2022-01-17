Trending

Solar Guitars unleashes five impressively spec'd, Fishman-loaded axes for 2022

By published

All but one of the new guitars feature Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers, with other universal specs including super jumbo stainless steel frets and Luminlay side-dot markers

Solar Guitars
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Solar Guitars has started 2022 with a bang by introducing five all-new electric guitars.

Arriving in the form of S-type double-cuts and three single-cuts, each model comes equipped with a swathe of model-specific specs, with all but one boasting Fishman's celebrated Fluence Modern humbuckers.

Universal appointments include the proprietary Solar 12th fret logo inlay, super jumbo frets, C-shape neck profiles and Luminlay side-dot fret markers. Oh, and Solar's none-more-metal reverse headstock design.

There’s also a new seven-string addition to the Solar catalog to be dissected, so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

Solar AB1.6TBS

Image 1 of 2

Solar Guitars electric guitar

Solar AB1.6TBS (Image credit: Solar Guitars)
Image 2 of 2

Solar Guitars electric guitar

Solar AB1.6TBS (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

First up is the AB1.6TBS, Solar’s premiere HSS-configured AB Series six-string. Available in a Tri Tone Burst Matte colorway, this S-type features an alder body, bolt-on roasted maple neck and EverTune F-Type bridge system.

The 25.5”-scale axe also boasts 24 super jumbo stainless steel frets, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, a graphite nut and a dual-action truss rod.

In the pickup department, two Duncan Solar Stacked single-coils ride shotgun alongside a Duncan Solar bridge humbucker, which are controlled via a five-way selector switch and master volume and tone knobs.

The AB1.6TBS is available to preorder now for $1,099.

Solar SB1.6AFRFM

Image 1 of 2

Solar Guitars electric guitar

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)
Image 2 of 2

Solar Guitars electric guitar

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Joining the AB1.6TBS is the second S-style model of the drop, the Flame Natural Matte SB1.6AFRFM.

Build-wise, the shreddable axe boasts a mahogany body with a flame maple veneer, as well as a five-piece maple/jatoba neck that’s topped by an ebony fingerboard. In the hardware department, it features Solar 18:1 locking tuners and a Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo system.

As for pickups, two Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers – selected via a three-way switch – make the cut, and are controlled by a master volume and push/pull tone knob, the latter of which is used for “voice change” capabilities.

You can preorder the SB1.6AFRFM now for $1,199.

Solar GC1.6AFAB

Image 1 of 2

Solar Guitars electric guitar

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)
Image 2 of 2

Solar Guitars electric guitar

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Taking inspiration from the classic LP design and aesthetic – though, of course, with a healthy dose of shred-friendly tweaking – the single-cut GC1.6AFAB is perhaps the most conventionally styled Solar instrument yet.

Featuring a Flame Solar Amber Burst over a flame maple veneer, the single-cut sports a mahogany body, as well as a mahogany neck and 24-fret ebony fingerboard. Other functional specs include a graphite nut,18:1 locking tuners and an EverTune F-Type bridge.

Pickups are once again Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers, dictated by a three-way toggle switch – characteristically situated on the upper bout – and a control layout comprising two volume controls and a master push/pull tone knob.

Solar’s GC1.6AFAB can be preordered now for $1,299.

Solar T1.6 Vinter and T1.7 Vinter

Image 1 of 4

Solar Guitars electric guitar

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)
Image 2 of 4

Solar Guitars electric guitar

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)
Image 3 of 4

Solar Guitars electric guitar

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)
Image 4 of 4

Solar Guitars electric guitar

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Capping off the drop are the GC1.6 Vinter and GC1.7 Vinter double-cuts, which are effectively six- and seven-string iterations of the same model.

Both boast a Pearl White Matte finish, and are composed from an alder body, maple neck, ebony fretboard and an EverTune Constant Tension bridge. Each model also features stainless steel frets, a graphite nut and dual-action truss rod.

Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers once again make the cut, and are controlled by the now-familiar three-way toggle switch, two volume knobs and master push/pull tone parameter.

The GC1.6 Vinter and GC1.7 Vinter are available to preorder now for $1,349 and $1,399, respectively.

To find out more about all the new releases, visit Solar Guitars.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.