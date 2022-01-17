Solar Guitars unleashes five impressively spec'd, Fishman-loaded axes for 2022

Solar Guitars has started 2022 with a bang by introducing five all-new electric guitars.

Arriving in the form of S-type double-cuts and three single-cuts, each model comes equipped with a swathe of model-specific specs, with all but one boasting Fishman's celebrated Fluence Modern humbuckers.

Universal appointments include the proprietary Solar 12th fret logo inlay, super jumbo frets, C-shape neck profiles and Luminlay side-dot fret markers. Oh, and Solar's none-more-metal reverse headstock design.

There’s also a new seven-string addition to the Solar catalog to be dissected, so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

Solar AB1.6TBS

Image 1 of 2 Solar AB1.6TBS (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Solar AB1.6TBS (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

First up is the AB1.6TBS, Solar’s premiere HSS-configured AB Series six-string. Available in a Tri Tone Burst Matte colorway, this S-type features an alder body, bolt-on roasted maple neck and EverTune F-Type bridge system.

The 25.5”-scale axe also boasts 24 super jumbo stainless steel frets, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, a graphite nut and a dual-action truss rod.

In the pickup department, two Duncan Solar Stacked single-coils ride shotgun alongside a Duncan Solar bridge humbucker, which are controlled via a five-way selector switch and master volume and tone knobs.

The AB1.6TBS is available to preorder now for $1,099.

Solar SB1.6AFRFM

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Joining the AB1.6TBS is the second S-style model of the drop, the Flame Natural Matte SB1.6AFRFM.

Build-wise, the shreddable axe boasts a mahogany body with a flame maple veneer, as well as a five-piece maple/jatoba neck that’s topped by an ebony fingerboard. In the hardware department, it features Solar 18:1 locking tuners and a Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo system.

As for pickups, two Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers – selected via a three-way switch – make the cut, and are controlled by a master volume and push/pull tone knob, the latter of which is used for “voice change” capabilities.

You can preorder the SB1.6AFRFM now for $1,199.

Solar GC1.6AFAB

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Taking inspiration from the classic LP design and aesthetic – though, of course, with a healthy dose of shred-friendly tweaking – the single-cut GC1.6AFAB is perhaps the most conventionally styled Solar instrument yet.

Featuring a Flame Solar Amber Burst over a flame maple veneer, the single-cut sports a mahogany body, as well as a mahogany neck and 24-fret ebony fingerboard. Other functional specs include a graphite nut,18:1 locking tuners and an EverTune F-Type bridge.

Pickups are once again Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers, dictated by a three-way toggle switch – characteristically situated on the upper bout – and a control layout comprising two volume controls and a master push/pull tone knob.

Solar’s GC1.6AFAB can be preordered now for $1,299.

Solar T1.6 Vinter and T1.7 Vinter

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Capping off the drop are the GC1.6 Vinter and GC1.7 Vinter double-cuts, which are effectively six- and seven-string iterations of the same model.

Both boast a Pearl White Matte finish, and are composed from an alder body, maple neck, ebony fretboard and an EverTune Constant Tension bridge. Each model also features stainless steel frets, a graphite nut and dual-action truss rod.

Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers once again make the cut, and are controlled by the now-familiar three-way toggle switch, two volume knobs and master push/pull tone parameter.

The GC1.6 Vinter and GC1.7 Vinter are available to preorder now for $1,349 and $1,399, respectively.

To find out more about all the new releases, visit Solar Guitars.