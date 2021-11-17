Solar Guitars expands its family of electric guitars with 9 all-new shred-ready models

Solar Guitars has treated its electric guitar lineup to a mammoth expansion pack by introducing nine all-new, none-more-metal models.
Included in the extensive catalog are various baritone guitars, S-style Super Strat six- and seven-strings, and a single-cut axe, as well as a Type V and two Explore-inspired Type E guitars.
Among the smorgasbord of specs are Duncan Solar and Fishman Fluence pickups, streamlined tone control layouts, scale lengths of varying degrees, ebony fingerboards, a host of hardware appointments and a collection of different tonewoods.
Read on for a run down of specs for the newest Solar Guitars models.
Solar Guitars S1.6AQOB
- Body: Alder with quilted veneer
- Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
- Fingerboard: Ebony
- Scale length: 25.5"
- Frets: 24 stainless steel
- Bridge: EverTune
- Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
- Controls: 5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
- Price: €1,399
Solar Guitars GC1.6FR Killertone:
- Body: Alder with quilted veneer
- Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
- Fingerboard: Ebony
- Scale length: 25.5"
- Frets: 24 stainless steel
- Bridge: EverTune
- Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
- Controls: 5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
- Price: €1,399
Solar Guitars V2.6LB
- Body: Mahogany with flamed maple veneer
- Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
- Fingerboard: Ebony
- Scale length: 25.5"
- Frets: 24 super jumbo
- Bridge: Tune-o-matic
- Pickups: Duncan Solar
- Controls: 3-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull coil cut
- Price: €799
Solar Guitars E2.6LB
- Body: Mahogany with flamed maple veneer
- Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
- Fingerboard: Ebony
- Scale length: 24.75"
- Frets: 22 super jumbo
- Bridge: Tune-o-matic
- Pickups: Duncan Solar
- Controls: 3-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull coil cut
- Price: €799
Solar Guitars E1.6AAN
- Body: Alder
- Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
- Fingerboard: Ebony
- Scale length: 24.75"
- Frets: 22 stainless steel
- Bridge: EverTune
- Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
- Controls: 3-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
- Price: €1,299
Solar Guitars A1.6AAN
- Body: Alder
- Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
- Fingerboard: Ebony
- Scale length: 25.5"
- Frets: 24 stainless steel
- Bridge: EverTune
- Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
- Controls: 5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
- Price: €1,299
Solar Guitars A1.6AAN-27
- Body: Alder
- Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
- Fingerboard: Ebony
- Scale length: 27"
- Frets: 24 stainless steel
- Bridge: EverTune
- Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
- Controls: 5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
- Price: €1,299
Solar Guitars S1.7APP
- Body: Mahogany with poplar burl veneer
- Neck: Five-piece maple/jatoba, thin-C profile, neck thru construction
- Fingerboard: Ebony
- Scale length: 26.5"
- Frets: 24 stainless steel frets
- Bridge: EverTune
- Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
- Controls: 5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
- Price: €1,399
Solar Guitars S1.6LB-27
- Body: Mahogany with poplar burl veneer
- Neck: Five-piece maple/jatoba, thin-C profile, neck thru construction
- Fingerboard: Ebony
- Scale length: 27"
- Frets: 24 stainless steel frets
- Bridge: EverTune
- Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
- Controls: 5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
- Price: €1,199
To browse the entire catalog, head over to Solar Guitars.