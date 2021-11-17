Solar Guitars expands its family of electric guitars with 9 all-new shred-ready models

Solar Guitars has treated its electric guitar lineup to a mammoth expansion pack by introducing nine all-new, none-more-metal models.

Included in the extensive catalog are various baritone guitars, S-style Super Strat six- and seven-strings, and a single-cut axe, as well as a Type V and two Explore-inspired Type E guitars.

Among the smorgasbord of specs are Duncan Solar and Fishman Fluence pickups, streamlined tone control layouts, scale lengths of varying degrees, ebony fingerboards, a host of hardware appointments and a collection of different tonewoods.

Read on for a run down of specs for the newest Solar Guitars models.

Solar Guitars S1.6AQOB

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Alder with quilted veneer

5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector Price: €1,399

Solar Guitars GC1.6FR Killertone:

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Alder with quilted veneer

5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector Price: €1,399

Solar Guitars V2.6LB

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Mahogany with flamed maple veneer

3-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull coil cut Price: €799

Solar Guitars E2.6LB

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Mahogany with flamed maple veneer

3-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull coil cut Price: €799

Solar Guitars E1.6AAN

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Alder

3-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector Price: €1,299

Solar Guitars A1.6AAN

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Alder

5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector Price: €1,299

Solar Guitars A1.6AAN-27

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Alder

5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector Price: €1,299

Solar Guitars S1.7APP

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Mahogany with poplar burl veneer

5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector Price: €1,399

Solar Guitars S1.6LB-27

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Body: Mahogany with poplar burl veneer

5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector Price: €1,199

To browse the entire catalog, head over to Solar Guitars.