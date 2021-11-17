Trending

Solar Guitars expands its family of electric guitars with 9 all-new shred-ready models

Six-strings, seven-strings, baritones and a variety of body shapes head up Solar's latest drop, which offers a host of hardware, tonewood, pickup and scale length options

Solar Guitars has treated its electric guitar lineup to a mammoth expansion pack by introducing nine all-new, none-more-metal models.

Included in the extensive catalog are various baritone guitars, S-style Super Strat six- and seven-strings, and a single-cut axe, as well as a Type V and two Explore-inspired Type E guitars.

Among the smorgasbord of specs are Duncan Solar and Fishman Fluence pickups, streamlined tone control layouts, scale lengths of varying degrees, ebony fingerboards, a host of hardware appointments and a collection of different tonewoods.

Read on for a run down of specs for the newest Solar Guitars models.

Solar Guitars S1.6AQOB

  • Body: Alder with quilted veneer
  • Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
  • Fingerboard: Ebony
  • Scale length: 25.5"
  • Frets: 24 stainless steel
  • Bridge: EverTune
  • Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
  • Controls: 5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
  • Price: €1,399

Solar Guitars GC1.6FR Killertone:

  • Body: Alder with quilted veneer
  • Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
  • Fingerboard: Ebony
  • Scale length: 25.5"
  • Frets: 24 stainless steel
  • Bridge: EverTune
  • Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
  • Controls: 5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
  • Price: €1,399

Solar Guitars V2.6LB

  • Body: Mahogany with flamed maple veneer
  • Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
  • Fingerboard: Ebony
  • Scale length: 25.5"
  • Frets: 24 super jumbo
  • Bridge: Tune-o-matic
  • Pickups: Duncan Solar
  • Controls: 3-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull coil cut
  • Price: €799

Solar Guitars E2.6LB

  • Body: Mahogany with flamed maple veneer
  • Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
  • Fingerboard: Ebony
  • Scale length: 24.75"
  • Frets: 22 super jumbo
  • Bridge: Tune-o-matic
  • Pickups: Duncan Solar
  • Controls: 3-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull coil cut
  • Price: €799

Solar Guitars E1.6AAN

  • Body: Alder
  • Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
  • Fingerboard: Ebony
  • Scale length: 24.75"
  • Frets: 22 stainless steel
  • Bridge: EverTune
  • Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
  • Controls: 3-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
  • Price: €1,299

Solar Guitars A1.6AAN

  • Body: Alder
  • Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
  • Fingerboard: Ebony
  • Scale length: 25.5"
  • Frets: 24 stainless steel
  • Bridge: EverTune
  • Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
  • Controls: 5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
  • Price: €1,299

Solar Guitars A1.6AAN-27

  • Body: Alder
  • Neck: Three-piece maple, thin-C profile
  • Fingerboard: Ebony
  • Scale length: 27"
  • Frets: 24 stainless steel
  • Bridge: EverTune
  • Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
  • Controls: 5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
  • Price: €1,299

Solar Guitars S1.7APP

  • Body: Mahogany with poplar burl veneer
  • Neck: Five-piece maple/jatoba, thin-C profile, neck thru construction
  • Fingerboard: Ebony
  • Scale length: 26.5"
  • Frets: 24 stainless steel frets
  • Bridge: EverTune
  • Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
  • Controls: 5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
  • Price: €1,399

Solar Guitars S1.6LB-27

  • Body: Mahogany with poplar burl veneer
  • Neck: Five-piece maple/jatoba, thin-C profile, neck thru construction
  • Fingerboard: Ebony
  • Scale length: 27"
  • Frets: 24 stainless steel frets
  • Bridge: EverTune
  • Pickups: Fishman Fluence Modern active
  • Controls: 5-way switch, master volume, master tone with push/pull voice selector
  • Price: €1,199

To browse the entire catalog, head over to Solar Guitars.

Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.