Solar debuts its Duncan Solar Plus Alnico VIII humbucker set on new Type-A six- and seven-string guitars

Solar Guitars has unveiled its latest Type-A electric guitars, which arrive equipped with the brand’s all-new Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers that promise a “tight, compressed and noticeably louder” tone.

The guitars – the six-string A1.6D+ and seven-string A1.7ROP+ – were put through their paces in a video published by brand founder and YouTuber Ola Englund, who described the all-new Alnico VIII units as “more metal” versions of their preexisting pickups.

As well as the newly designed high output appointments, the A1.6D+ Super Strat features a high-end spec sheet typical for Solar axes: an alder body is paired with a set-through three-piece maple neck with a thin-C profile and ebony fretboard, which in turn boasts 24 stainless steel frets.

The pickups can be tamed and tweaked via the streamlined control set, which is comprised of master volume and tone knobs, and a five-way selector switch.

Image 1 of 2 Solar A1.6D+ (Image credit: Solar) Image 2 of 2 Solar A1.6D+ (Image credit: Solar)

Other hardware appointments include a distressed EverTune F-Type bridge, Luminlay side dots, a graphite nut and Solar 18:1 locking tuners attached to the reverse headstock.

Elsewhere, the similarly distressed-looking yet equally high-spec A1.7ROP+ features a swamp ash body with a Red Open Pore finish, as well as a three-piece maple neck and ebony fretboard.

Aside from the additional string, body material and slightly larger proportions, both guitars are virtually identical. The A1.7ROP+ also features an EverTune F-Type bridge – though in black – and a control layout comprising volume and tone knobs, as well as a five-way switch.

Image 1 of 2 Solar A7.ROP+ (Image credit: Solar) Image 2 of 2 Solar A7.ROP+ (Image credit: Solar)

The two metal machines also feature the trademark Solar inlay at the 12th fret.

There is a slight deviation in the radius department, though. While the seven-string features a 15.74” radius, the six-string has a slightly rounder 13.78.”

Both the A1.6D+ and A7.ROP+ are available now for $1,199.

For more information, head over to Solar Guitars.