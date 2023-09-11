Eluveitie’s Jonas Wolf has a “lean and mean” signature Solar Type V – it’s called the Wolfmaster, has a kill switch, and a headstock to take your eye out

Solar Guitars has expanded its artist lineup with Eluveitie guitarist Jonas Wolf the latest metal guitar player to spec up a weaponized electric guitar with the high-gain friendly brand.

Wolf’s new signature guitar is called the Wolfmaster, and is as aggressive a V-profile electric as you’ll see all year – an asymmetric, single-pickup design with a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking vibrato for squeals and divebombs, and a kill switch for staccato stunt guitar.

Wolf joins the likes of Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto, Crowbar’s Kirk Windstein and At the Gates’ Anders Björler as the latest player to sign up with Solar, as the brand’s owner, YouTube personality and Haunted guitarist Ola Englund, cycles through his Rolodex in search of new collaborations.

The Wolfmaster is adapted from Solar’s Type V profile, and it comes in a choice of Metallic Purple and Vintage White finishes, both with gold hardware. That touch of bling is reprised on the single Fishman Fluence ceramic humbucker pickup covering.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

For a guitar that Wolf himself describes as a “workhorse”, there’s definitely a touch of show pony in there, too. And, of course, some wolf.

“I’m super-excited to unveil my first ever signature guitar, the Solar Wolfmaster!” said Wolf. “If you’re looking for a lean and mean sounding workhorse featuring a badass look and feel, this just might be your best new companion to join you on your rock ’n’ roll journey!”

When Wolf says “rock ’n’ roll”, he is not referencing the recorded works of Buddy Holly and the Crickets; this thing has a kill switch.

The reverse headstock is so pointy that, well, you’d have trouble checking it in on a domestic flight a la Joe Bonamassa and his ‘Bursts on the grounds of it being a security risk. But that is very much on brand for Solar, and just what Wolf needs for his day job.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The Wolfmaster has a solid alder body, its lower wing carved away at the point of the V to open up all 24 frets. It has a set-through roasted maple neck and a roasted maple fingerboard, the Solar logo at the 12th fret, with super jumbo stainless steel frets for a slinky feel.

Luminlay side-dot markers should aid navigation in low-light situations. There are locking Solar tuners for a belt-and-braces approach to tuning. Remember, we’ve already got a locking nut. This is set up for whammy abuse.

There’s no messing around with controls. Wolf has gone for a single volume pot with a push/pull to switch between the Fishman Fluence’s two voicings, and the aforementioned kill switch is positioned where you might have found a tone pot.

The Wolfmaster ships in a deluxe gigbag and it is priced $1,299. For more details, head over to Solar Guitars.