Solar Guitars rolls out bloody cool Canibalismo six- and seven-string Type V models

Solar Guitars recently introduced its first-ever bolt-on models, and now the Ola Englund-led company is back with two more new electric guitars, the six- and seven-string V-shaped Canibalismo.

The new Type V model boasts a swamp ash body with a black “blood splatter” on red open pore finish, three-piece maple neck with a Thin C profile and ebony fingerboard with a “blood red” 12th fret inlay, 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots.

Other features include an EverTune bridge, Duncan Solar humbuckers with a single volume knob and a three-way switch, Solar locking tuners and distressed black hardware.

The V1.6 Canibalismo is offered for $1,199, while the seven-string V1.7 Canibalismo sells for $1,299.

For more information, head to Solar Guitars.