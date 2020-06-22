Solar Guitars rolls out its first-ever bolt-on models

We’ve become accustomed to frequent new model releases from Solar Guitars. But here’s something completely different from the Ola Englund-led company: its first-ever bolt-on electric guitar designs, the Type AB and Type SB.

The AB1.6FRN features a swamp ash body, three-piece roasted maple neck with a thin C profile and roasted maple fretboard fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots.

Image 1 of 4 AB1.6FRN (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 4 AB1.6HTPB (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 3 of 4 AB1.6S (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 4 of 4 AB1.7C (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

There’s also a 25.5-inch scale, Solar locking tuners, a Floyd Rose 1000 bridge, Duncan Solar HH pickups, one volume control and one tone control, each with a push pull for series/parallel and a three-way blade switch.

The guitar comes in a Natural Brown matte finish and is offered for $949.

The AB1.6HTPB boasts the same features, but swaps in a Hipshot USA bridge for the Floyd. It’s available in a Red Purple Burst matte finish for $849.

The AB1.6S and AB1.7C seven-string, meanwhile, offer alder bodies and EverTune bridges. The AB1.6S comes with an Antique Silver matte finish for $999, while the AB1.7C has a Carbon (black matte) finish for $1,099.

Image 1 of 2 SB1.6FRFM (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 2 SB1.7FRFM (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The SB1.6FRFM and SB1.7FRFM seven-strings boast mahogany bodies with a flamed maple veneer, five-piece maple/jatoba maple necks with a thin C profile and ebony fingerboards with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots.

Other features include a 25.5-inch scale, Solar locking tuners, Floyd Rose 1000 vibratos, Duncan Solar HH pickups, one volume and one tone control and five-way blade switches.

Both guitars come in a Flame Natural matte finish. The SB1.6FRFM is available for $999, while the SB1.7FRFM is offered for $1,099.

For more information on all the new bolt-on models, head to Solar Guitars.