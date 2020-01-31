Somebody built a multi-effects pedal out of a Sony PlayStation console - and it's pretty incredible

Among the many, many pleasures the internet affords us has been the ability to watch people craft guitars out of all manner of insane materials. Now, Thiago Ferri, a self-described tinkerer who “really like[s] video games and building pedals,” has jumped into the bizarre build game – only on the effect side.

With that in mind, we present Thiago’s new analog multi-effect pedal, housed inside the shell of a PlayStation “fat” console.

The PlayStation pedal, which he calls PedalStation 1, houses the main effects– Ibanez Tube Screamer TS808, ProCo RAT, Mad Professor Deep Blue Delay and Electro-Harmonix LPB-1 – Thiago uses during his own rehearsals.

As he explains, “The combination TS + RAT is incredible and you can take a huge range of tones with these two, ranging from light saturation to high gain. Deep Blue is a clean and direct to-the-point delay that opens the door to creativity.

“I modded it to increase the maximum volume of repetitions. The LPB-1 worked very well with the TS and the RAT and is great for giving that highlight at the time of solos.”

Furthermore, the pedal is true bypass and features an internal 9V source and a P4 output to power other pedals. “Everything [is] 100% handmade,” Thiago says, “the internal modification of the housing, the drilling, the making of the circuits of the pedals and the wiring of the project.”

And because he thought of everything, Thiago even installed a metal handle on the back of the housing for easy transportation.

You can check out the PedalStation 1 in more detail here.

Thiago (who has also built GameBoy and Nintendo 64 pedals) also shot an in-depth video, which is in Portuguese, but includes a demo of the PedalStation 1 in action.