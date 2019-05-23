Sonic Youth Announce ‘Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008’ Live Album

Matador Records has announced the release of Sonic Youth’s Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 on June 7. Culled from the band’s show at Battery Park’s River to River Festival, the setlist spans Sonic Youth’s 30-year career.
Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 was initially sold as a bonus item alongside the 2009 release of Sonic Youth’s final album, The Eternal. The live album will now be available on streaming services and as a stand-alone physical package for the first time ever.
In advance of the release, you can check out a live version of “Bull in the Heather” here, as well as the cover art and full track list below.
Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 track list:
01 She Is Not Alone
02 The Sprawl
03 World Looks Red
04 Jams Run Free
05 Hey Joni
06 The Wonder
07 Hyperstation
08 Bull In The Heather
09 100%
10 Making the Nature Scene