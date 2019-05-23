Sonic Youth Announce ‘Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008’ Live Album

Matador Records has announced the release of Sonic Youth’s Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 on June 7. Culled from the band’s show at Battery Park’s River to River Festival, the setlist spans Sonic Youth’s 30-year career.

Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 was initially sold as a bonus item alongside the 2009 release of Sonic Youth’s final album, The Eternal. The live album will now be available on streaming services and as a stand-alone physical package for the first time ever.

In advance of the release, you can check out a live version of “Bull in the Heather” here, as well as the cover art and full track list below.

Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 track list:

01 She Is Not Alone

02 The Sprawl

03 World Looks Red

04 Jams Run Free

05 Hey Joni

06 The Wonder

07 Hyperstation

08 Bull In The Heather

09 100%

10 Making the Nature Scene