Soungarden Dis Kanye West at Big Day Out in Australia

There was a thunder brewing Down Under this past weekend as Soundgarden and Kanye West squared off in a battle of music titans.

OK, not really. But Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell did take a slight jab at Kanye over the weekend at Australia's Big Day Out, where both acts were headlining.

According to reports, West was running late for his set, and his sound check was so loud that it could be heard during Soundgarden's set on a nearby stage. While fans booed, Cornell quipped: "Sounds like there’s children playing music there. Retarded children, retarded as in held back. There’s no other word for it.”

You can read more at Popdust.