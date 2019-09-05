Source Audio’s Spectrum Intelligent Filter offers a world of tone-sculpting options

Source Audio’s C4 Synth crammed a classic Eurorack modular synthesizer into a compact effect pedal format, and now the company is doing similar work with the new Spectrum Intelligent Filter, which it’s calling an “all-in-one filter extravaganza.”
The list of features is immense, beginning with six onboard envelope filter presets that range from vintage sounds inspired by the Mu-Tron and Lovetone Meatball pedals to contemporary envelopes that incorporate phaser-filtering, distortion and the OC-2 style octave effects.
There’s also 128 MIDI-accessible factory presets, four dual function knobs providing control of eight adjustable parameters (Input Level, Envelope Sensitivity, Filter Depth, Wet/Dry Mix, Frequency, Resonance, Envelope Speed and Output Volume), 56-bit signal processing, stereo inputs and outputs and analog buffered or relay based true bypass options.
Additionally, the Neuro Desktop Editor and Neuro mobile app can be downloaded for access to a library of presets created by both Source Audio and the Spectrum Intelligent Filter Neuro community.
Presets can be uploaded directly to the pedal, saved in a private preset library, or published to the cloud and made available to anybody in the Neuro/Spectrum Intelligent Filter community.
Neuro also offers deep editing tools, including 29 different filter options, dual octave voices, ten-plus envelope followers, distortion, LFO modulation with 14 different LFO wave shapes, alternate knob assignment, multiple signal routing options, external tap tempo and external expression control.
This full-on filter fest is available for $199. For more information, head to Source Audio.