Source Audio’s Spectrum Intelligent Filter offers a world of tone-sculpting options

Source Audio’s C4 Synth crammed a classic Eurorack modular synthesizer into a compact effect pedal format, and now the company is doing similar work with the new Spectrum Intelligent Filter, which it’s calling an “all-in-one filter extravaganza.”

The list of features is immense, beginning with six onboard envelope filter presets that range from vintage sounds inspired by the Mu-Tron and Lovetone Meatball pedals to contemporary envelopes that incorporate phaser-filtering, distortion and the OC-2 style octave effects.

There’s also 128 MIDI-accessible factory presets, four dual function knobs providing control of eight adjustable parameters (Input Level, Envelope Sensitivity, Filter Depth, Wet/Dry Mix, Frequency, Resonance, Envelope Speed and Output Volume), 56-bit signal processing, stereo inputs and outputs and analog buffered or relay based true bypass options.

(Image credit: courtesy of Source Audio)

Additionally, the Neuro Desktop Editor and Neuro mobile app can be downloaded for access to a library of presets created by both Source Audio and the Spectrum Intelligent Filter Neuro community.

Presets can be uploaded directly to the pedal, saved in a private preset library, or published to the cloud and made available to anybody in the Neuro/Spectrum Intelligent Filter community.

Neuro also offers deep editing tools, including 29 different filter options, dual octave voices, ten-plus envelope followers, distortion, LFO modulation with 14 different LFO wave shapes, alternate knob assignment, multiple signal routing options, external tap tempo and external expression control.

This full-on filter fest is available for $199. For more information, head to Source Audio.