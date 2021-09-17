Squier adds a new offset to its Classic Vibe range with the Late '50s Jazzmaster

Squier has expanded its popular Classic Vibe range with the addition of a Fender Special Run (FSR) CV Late 50s Jazzmaster.

The new offset is constructed from a combination of poplar and ash, with a C-shaped maple neck and Indian laurel fretboard.

While it's not trying to be period-correct, the CV Late 50s is a relatively straight-down-the-line reproduction of the Jazzmasters of the era, compared with some Classic Vibe instruments, and you’ll find the usual 25.5" scale length, standard Jazzmaster switching and two Fender Designed Alnico single coils.

In addition, there’s a six-saddle “vintage style” bridge (with a non-locking floating vibrato), plus an eye-catching gold anodised pickguard. The CV Late 50s Jazzmaster also comes in a choice of finishes: either 2-color Sunburst or White Blonde.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Squier) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Squier)

It looks like another welcome addition to the Squier Classic Vibe range, which aims to provide players with a useable blend of retro style and modern functionality, while still hitting an affordable price point.

Squier and Fender seemed to cotton on to the rising demand for offset models in recent years, and in the Classic Vibe range alone, the new CV Late '50s Jazzmaster sits alongside the likes of '60s Mustang, '70s Jaguar and '60s Jazzmaster options, as well as the Bass VI (which also appeals to many guitarists).

And that’s before we get to the offsets in the newly revamped Squier Paranormal Series. What a time to be alive!

The Classic Vibe Late '50s Jazzmaster is available now for $459/£399.