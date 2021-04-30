Squier unveils new Fender Special Run Custom Esquire in 3 double-bound finishes

Squier has released the Fender Special Run (FSR) Classic Vibe '60s Custom Esquire electric guitar.

Available in three finishes – Three-Tone Sunburst, Lake Placid Blue and Black, all with a double-aged white binding – the new single-pickup model features a nato body, bolt-on maple neck with an amber-tinted gloss finish, 21-fret, 9.5"-radius Indian laurel fingerboard and 25.5" scale length.

True to Fender's original Esquire design, the guitar's electronics include a single bridge pickup – an Alnico single coil – controlled via volume and tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.

Image 1 of 3 Squier FSR Classic Vibe Esquire in Three-Tone Sunburst (Image credit: Andertons) Image 2 of 3 Squier FSR Classic Vibe Esquire in Lake Placid Blue (Image credit: Andertons) Image 3 of 3 Squier FSR Classic Vibe Esquire in Black (Image credit: Andertons)

The guitar has no neck pickup, of course, but the selector switch allows the player to remove the tone pot from the circuit, offering a new palette of sounds.

Other features include a '60s-style, three-saddle, vintage-style hardtail bridge, which allows for both string-through and top-loading re-stringing, and nickel-plated hardware.

The FSR Classic Vibe '60s Custom Esquire is available for pre-order now for £379 through select Fender dealers in the UK and Europe. There's no sign of a USA release yet, but we'll be keeping our fingers crossed…