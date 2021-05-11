St. Vincent releases funk-heavy new single Down

St. Vincent has released Down, the third single from her upcoming album, Daddy's Home.

Following the '70s funk-infused Pay Your Way in Pain and the similarly soulful The Melting Of The Sun, the new track sees St. Vincent – the stage name of Annie Clark – infuse the same era-specific stylings with an array of groovy synth lines and staccato single-coil chops.

Its accompanying Bill Benz-directed music video features Clark in “full Candy Darling morning-after regalia, portraying a woman careening through a narrative that meshes perfectly with the song's urgent, anxious grooves.” Watch it below:

St. Vincent recently appeared on Saturday Night Live, delivering stirring performances of Pay Your Way In Pain and The Melting of the Sun. During her rendition of the latter, she debuted her new signature Ernie Ball Music Man model, Goldie.

Daddy's Home – Clark's sixth studio album – is set to be released May 12 via Loma Vista Recordings. It was produced by Clark and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, mixed by Cian Riordan and mastered by Chris Gehringer.

The record is available now for preorder in CD, vinyl, vinyl deluxe and cassette formats. Check out its tracklisting below:

Pay Your Way In Pain Down And Out Downtown Daddy’s Home Live In the Dream The Melting Of The Sun The Laughing Man Down Somebody Like Me My Baby Wants A Baby …At The Holiday Party Candy Darling