Starcrawler’s Henri Cash has one of the coolest-looking pedalboards around right now

Starcrawler star Henri Cash recently caught guitarists’ attention thanks to what can only be described as a rather odd choice of electric guitar – a three-string model that, as he recently told Guitar World, lets him do “a Keith Richards thing without the top strings”.

Naturally, the three-string guitar Cash wields has an element of novelty about it, but as well as being a quirky piece of kit that makes heads turn, it’s also the driving force behind Starcrawler’s expansive punk-rock sound.

Now, Cash has given guitar fans a glimpse of his wider guitar rig, and it’s safe to say he has two unique pedalboards befitting his unorthodox selection of electric guitars. That, and he’s the proud owner of arguably one of the coolest-looking guitar setups right now.

Cash’s actual assembly of stompboxes over the two ‘boards isn’t anything out of the ordinary, but their aesthetic treatment most certainly is: the pedalboard is a de facto game of gear Guess Who? with each unit’s original artwork dropped in favor of an all-pink paint job.

At first, it may make for some clumsy switching mistakes – especially for those unfamiliar with the pedalboards’ topography – but it’s a small price to pay for the overall look. In total, there are two ‘boards, painted two different shades of pink, which accommodate 24 utility, tuner and effects pedals.

Under the pink paint, a handful of usual suspect stompboxes can be spotted. on the darker pink pedal 'board, the Boss CE-2W chorus pedal, GE-7 graphic equalizer pedal and two TU-3 tuner pedals all make the cut, and are wired to the Boss ES-8 effects switching system.

The larger pedal collection – which Cash confirmed to be his main rig – also features EarthQuaker Devices’ Hoof Reaper and Bit Commander units, as well as a Strymon Flint and the MXR Carbon Copy delay.

Other dark pink-painted pedals include the DigiTech Drop, TC Electronic Shaker and the Way Huge Red Llama.

On the slightly smaller, slightly less pink backup ‘board, the Strymon Flint is drafted alongside the returning EarthQuaker Devices Hoof Reaper and Bit Commander, and Boss CE-2W and GE-7, which in turn are joined by the more compact Boss ES-5 switching system.

When playing, Cash runs his none-more-pink pedalboard alongside his three-string custom guitar, which was designed by luthier Randy Parsons.

Recently, Cash sat down with Guitar World to discuss his minimalist approach to guitars – something that contrasts with his penchant for pedals – likening his own playing style to Keith Richards.

“I never wanted to be a shredder dude. I’m more of a Chuck Berry/Johnny Ramone-type guy,” he said. “I like to play solos, but I make sure they’re tight and melodic and without a lot of notes.”