The Steepwater Band Premiere New Version of "Hard As Stone" —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of a new version of "Hard As Stone" by the Steepwater Band. You can stream it below.

The track is from Diamond Days: The Best of The Steepwater Band 2006-2014, which will be released February 17 via the band's new label, Sun Pedal Recordings (Warner Music Group).

The Chicago rockers asked their fans to help them make the tough decision of which songs would make the cut on the disc. Now that all the responses have been collected, they are proud to bring you a true "best of."

The album, which revisits the band's 16-year career, also features a new track called "Silver Lining." That track and "Hard As Stone (2015)" are the first studio recordings featuring the band's newest member, guitarist Eric Saylors.

The "best of" will be a sneak peek of the group's new sound before they release a new full-length album in 2015. The new full-length will be recorded at Crushtone Studios in Cleveland, Ohio, with producer Jim Wirt (Fiona Apple, Incubus).

Diamond Days: The Best of The Steepwater Band 2006-2014 is available for pre-order here. For more about the band, visit steepwater.com.