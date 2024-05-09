In the wake of Steve Albini's passing, Sonic Youth guitarist and singer Lee Ranaldo has shared a memory of when Albini made and gifted Ranaldo a modified Strat copy with 16 high E-strings, plus an amusing addition.

“I note the passing of old friend Steve Albini - certainly gone too soon. Our bands met up in the mid-80s and paths crossed frequently since,” posted Ranaldo.

“Some years back Steve made+gifted us the Sonic Sixteen - a modified Strat copy with 16 high E strings (or-whatever note(s) one wished!), and penis-inlaid headstock. So Steve. Very sad news today.”

While the instrument itself has probably had limited musical application, it is the ultimate physical representation of the late-Albini’s iconoclastic approach to the electric guitar and the sometimes unhelpful mythology that surrounds the instrument. Neatly commenting on – and roundly mocking – the classic ‘phallic’ guitar hero image in one fell swoop.

Ranaldo has previously discussed the Sonic Sixteen in a video with Earthquaker Devices [above], in which he noted the key features, including the six-aside tuners (with a further four centrally positioned in the rear of the headstock).

Elsewhere, journalist and The Membranes bassist John Robb also paid tribute to Albini. He wrote about how working with Albini made him realize how far ahead of his time Albini was in terms of guitar recording and production.

“Back in 1986, he had only just started his recording career, and his house was his studio. He was using an early version of his ambient mic technique, which he used on the drum machine which was played back in the cellar, picking up the clattering room sound.

“Our guitars sounded weedy, so he took us to the local guitar shop to buy guitar pedals, which we had not used up to that time, being far too purest in our approach for such rockist equipment. I bought a Rat pedal, which I still use to this day...

“Steve was not a noise merchant. His recordings were meticulous and careful and measured just like he was. The sound was full of space and allowed to breathe, and those mics really picked up every nuance and shiver of the guitars.”

The punk and alt-rock icon passed away yesterday at the age of 61. Albini and his band Shellac were in the midst of preparing to release their first album since 2014, To All Trains, on May 17.