Engl offers speaker cabinets “responsible for some of the most brutal high-gain guitar tones in history” as an IR pack

Engl has released its Pro line of guitar amp speaker cabinets as an Impulse Response pack, available in the Two notes Audio Engineering Store.

Included in the pack are five Pro cabs that Engl says are “responsible for some of the most brutal and jaw-dropping high-gain guitar tones in history”: the E112VB 1x12, the E212VB and E212VHB 2x12s, the flagship E412VSB 4x12 and the E412XXL 4x12.

All five were recorded at the state-of-the-art Engl studio by expert engineers using a combination of eight microphones - six dynamic mics, one condenser mic and one ribbon mic - as well as API 312 mic preamps.

Users can digitally position the eight mics in relation to the speakers.

Said Engl CEO Jürgen Gimpel, “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Two notes to be offering players this amazing pack of Engl Pro cabinet IRs. Our engineers have painstakingly pulled some incredible sounds out of these five cabs and we’re confident they’re the best sounding IRs out there for anyone who really wants to take no prisoners with their tone."

The Engl cabs pack is available for $27, with individual cabs offered for $8 each. To purchase, head to the Two notes Store.