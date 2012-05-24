Steve Vai Announces August Release Date for New Solo Album, 'The Story of Light'

Steve Vai has officially announced an August 14 release date for his new album, The Story of Light. His 16th solo album is set to appear courtesy of his Favored Nations label.

The album will continue a narrative arc that began on Vai's 2005 effort, Real Illusions: Reflections.

"I'm always pursuing knowledge, I'm a seeker of spiritual equilibrium, and music is a big part of that," says Vai of the album's theme, which focuses on a character who has been driven mad by grief. "I've been obsessed with these kinds of ideas for years."

The 12-song album is largely instrumental but will feature vocal performances Beverly McClellan and Aimee Mann, who duets with Vai on a track called "No More Amsterdam."

You can pre-order the album now through Steve Vai's official website.